Brooklyn Mirage deaths spark murder mystery speculation online

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Crime sleuths on TikTok, X, and Reddit are buzzing over a series of suspicious deaths around the popular East Williamsburg EDM club, the Brooklyn Mirage.

The Brooklyn Mirage, an EDM hotspot, has become the topic of speculation after multiple suspicious deaths in the area. © Rawpixel It all started with the case of 27-year-old psychologist Karl Clemente. Police found Clemente's body on June 16 after he failed to gain entry to a party at the Mirage due to alleged severe intoxication. He was found five days later floating in Newtown Creek a few blocks away from the club. Justice FTX exec pleads guilty ahead of Sam Bankman-Fried's trial Security footage allegedly shows him running down the street, but this footage has not been released to the public. Clemente’s wallet and phone were not recovered with his body. But what really captured attention was an eerily similar case

Is John Castic's death related to Karl Clemente's?

On August 1, Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic, also 27, was found dead three days after visiting the Mirage. Castic's friends allege that he said he hadn't been feeling well and left the club alone around 3 in the morning. Security footage has been released to the public showing him walking calmly down the street. Castic's phone registered his location at 3:51 AM on the Metropolitan Bridge before it either lost battery power or was shut off. His shirtless body was found floating close to the site of Clemente’s discovery in Newtown Creek. John's father Jeffrey Castic claims that his son's "official cause of death is drowning." The city medical examiner's office hasn’t released an official ruling yet as toxicology tests are still pending. Meanwhile, Karl Clemente's father, Alexander, remarked during an interview with the New York Post that there is "so much similarity" between the two deaths. "I will accept that it was an accidental death. Ok, he fell in the water. But what caused it? Why was he running?" he asked, noting his belief that "there’s something fishy here."

Internet weighs in on the possibility of connected deaths

So far the NYPD hasn't suggested that the deaths are related or even a result of foul play, but a few other details have got internet sleuths poking around. Built on the site of a former lumberyard several years ago, the Mirage is located in an industrial neighborhood full of empty streets, warehouses, and chained-off lots. A website for the venue boasts that the club is part of the "largest standing room entertainment complex in North America." The club is known for widespread drug use, but this is common for EDM hotspots. According to Curbed, cell reception in this area of the city is spotty, Mirage security guards push patrons out of the premises at the end of the night, and potentially unlicensed taxi drivers line the street outside the club looking for business. All of these details – particularly the dystopian-looking setting – have led to some theorizing.

Doctor allegedly held captive after a night at the Mirage

The social media maelstrom was further fueled by claims from Connecticut medical doctor Michael Bautista of having been kidnapped by an armed captor outside the Mirage on July 22. Bautista said in interviews that the assailant, who has since been identified as club promoter Anthony Benjamin, allegedly held him at gunpoint and forced him to spend over $6,000 on pizza, sneakers, caps, and a strip club. The Norwalk Police filed an incident report stating that Benjamin allegedly told Bautista he was "packing" and had "put people in body bags before." Benjamin and his accomplice in the crime, Steve Daly, were released on bond. The two men are set to appear in Connecticut Superior Court on September 19, though it has since come out that Benjamin gave police old contact information. As the court date approaches, it is unclear whether officials have an alternative way of contacting Benjamin.