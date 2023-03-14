Calculators worth over $40,000 stolen in spree of New York school burglaries

New York, New York - A crew of teens has stolen over $40,000 in calculators from Bronx high schools in a burglary spree that has spanned more than a month, police in New York said Monday.

The teens, described as 15 to 18 years old, have also damaged at least $15,000 worth of property in the nine incidents.



They first struck the NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries on February 6, cops said.

Two of the teens climbed up the fire escape and broke into the school, ransacking the second and third floors. They made off with $6,900 worth of calculators.

They laid low for nearly two weeks until February 19, when the burglary crew increased by two members.

Then came a break-in at the Bronx Regional High School, which resulted in the theft of another $1,465 worth of calculators.