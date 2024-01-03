Chinese teen found alive in Utah after "cyber kidnapping" scam

Riverdale, Utah - After apparently being coerced into going along with a "cyber kidnapping" scam , 17-year-old Chinese exchange student Kai Zhang was found alive in a tent in the freezing cold Utah wilderness on Sunday.

After allegedly being coerced into going along with a "cyber kidnapping" scam, 17-year-old Chinese exchange student Kai Zhang was found alive in a tent in the freezing cold Utah wilderness on Sunday. © Screenshot/Facebook/Riverdale City Utah

Riverdale police said the teen's parents had transferred $80,000 in ransom money to bank accounts in China after being led to believe that their son had been kidnapped.

Zhang had been missing from his US host family's home since December 28.

The incident reflects a growing trend of cyber extortion from families with relatives living abroad.

In these cases, victims are often threatened with deportation and may be forced to send staged photos to their families that appear to show them being tortured or otherwise harmed.

Per a statement by Riverdale police, perpetrators of this crime "tell the victims to isolate themselves and they monitor them through FaceTime calls and or Skype."