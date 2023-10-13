Creepy clown stalks small town, dares police to catch him

An unidentified person wearing a Pennywise-style costume has been intimidating locals and issuing concerning messages to the police via social media.

By Steffi Feldman

North Ayrshire, UK - An unidentified person wearing a Pennywise-style costume has been intimidating locals of a small Scottish town and issuing concerning messages to the police via social media.

An unidentified person wearing a Pennywise-style costume has been intimidating locals of a small Scottish town and issuing concerning messages to the police via social media. © Screenshot/Facebook/Cole Deimos The anonymous individual has allegedly been leaving red balloons around Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire, Sky News reports. The clown appears to have a Facebook account under the name Cole Deimos. Whoever is running the profile says that they "studied at Clown School" and claims to live in the area around Skelmorlie. Crime Pizza topped with loaded gun leads to arrests in California! Pennywise the Dancing Clown is a fictional entity from Stephen King's It, a story in which a clown kills children every 27 years in Derry Maine. Scottish police have said that they are aware of the posts, but "have not received any reports."

The Skelmorlie clown taunts the public on social media

The Skelmorlie clown, who first appeared in the village around 2021, seemingly taunted the press and police with their haunting rhymes: "Do you think that I care? They'd have to catch me first anyway – and yes, that's a dare." "They call me 'killer clown.' Why don't you leave the jokes to me. The only thing that's dying is your credibility," the clown went on. "This clown doesn't want fame, glory or gold. He just wants to play in this so-called 'sleepy town.' So, come and join in and learn to fear the Skelmorlie clown." Some commenters don't seem too spooked, however. "Brilliant! Love it every year! Please don't stop!" one exclaimed. Another commenter added that they "were out the other night in Skelmorlie hoping to bump into you."