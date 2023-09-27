Crocodile expert revealed as serial killer of dogs as he admits to monstrous crimes

Darwin City, Australia - A British crocodile expert and leading zoologist has pleaded guilty to 60 charges including bestiality, aggravated cruelty against animals , and possessing child abuse material in an Australian court.

Adam Britton (r.), a well-known crocodile expert, pleaded guilty to dozens of chilling crimes committed against animals. © RICHARD GRANDE / AFP

Adam Robert Corden Britton accepted the charges which involved the torture, rape, and killing of dogs, in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Monday.



Court documents provided to the PA news agency said Britton filmed himself torturing and killing dogs before posting the videos online between November 2020 and April 2022.

The court documents said Britton had a "sadistic sexual interest" in animals, particularly dogs, dating back to 2014.

The crown prosecution said his "deliberate and planned conduct" resulted in the deaths of 39 dogs.

A joint team of Australian Federal Police and Northern Territory police conducted a raid on the 51-year-old's property in Darwin in April last year which resulted in his arrest.

Police seized 44 items including computers, mobile phones, cameras, hard-drives and weapons from his property.

The prosecution said police found 15 child abuse material files on his laptop.