Deadly shooting on Tennessee State University's homecoming parade route

Nashville, Tennessee - At least one person was killed and nine others hospitalized with injuries after a shooter opened fire a few blocks away from Tennessee State University on Saturday.

A man has been left dead and several injured after a shooting at Tennessee State University. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@MNPDNashville & IMAGO/Imagn Images

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot, while several of those injured are minors.

In a statement to reporters, Nashville Police spokesperson Brooke Reese confirmed that a total of 10 people had been transferred so hospital.

"At this point, there are 10 victims who have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased," Reese said, adding that some of those in hospital "are also suspect to have been involved in the gunfire."

Shots were fired a little after 5 PM, along the route of the homecoming parade organized by Tennessee State University.

Per The Tennessean, students received warnings of an active shooter on campus.

Kendra Loney, a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department, said that firefighters present for the homecoming parade were at the scene when the shots went off.



"As that gunfire erupted, our crews were right here where that occurred," Loney was cited by CBS as saying, before admitting that the firefighters weren't initially sure whether they were hearing gunshots or fireworks.

