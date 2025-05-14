Former US soldier arrested over alleged ISIS plot to attack military base

Washington DC - A former US Army National Guard member has been arrested for allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting at a military base in Michigan on behalf of the Islamic State, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said (19) of Melvindale, Michigan, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization – the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham – and distributing information related to a destructive device.

Sue Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, said in a statement that Said "is charged with planning a deadly attack on a US military base here at home for IS."

Said allegedly recruited two conspirators to a plan to conduct a mass shooting at the US Army's Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) facility in Warren, Michigan, according to the complaint.

The pair were actually undercover law enforcement officers.

Said allegedly provided armor-piercing ammunition and magazines for the attack and flew a drone over TACOM to conduct reconnaissance.

He was arrested on Tuesday, the scheduled day of the attack, the Justice Department said.