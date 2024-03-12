Georgia men indicted for house bombing, conspiracy to feed child to python

Washington DC - Two Georgia men have been indicted on charges of setting off a bomb at the home of one of their former partners and seeking to acquire a python to eat her daughter.

Two Georgia men have been indicted on charges of setting off a bomb at the home of one of their former partners and seeking to acquire a python to eat her daughter. © Collage: Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire & Unsplash/David Clode

Stephen Glosser (37) and Caleb Kinsey (34) of Richmond Hill were charged in an indictment unsealed last week with conspiracy to use an explosive, stalking, and other offenses.



US Attorney Jill Steinberg said in a statement that the two men plotted to "kill, injure, harass, or intimidate" the victim, who was not identified.

They purchased an explosive compound online which they used to blow up the victim's home in January 2023, according to the indictment.

No one was injured.

The two men also plotted to acquire and release "a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter," the statement said.