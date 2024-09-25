Gunman hijacks Los Angeles bus in shocking incident that leaves one dead

Los Angeles, California - A bus hijacking that led to a slow-motion police chase through Los Angeles early Wednesday left one person dead and the alleged gunman in custody, police said.

Officers were called to reports of shots being fired on the city bus just before 1:00 AM as an armed man apparently ordered the driver to deviate from his route, sending some passengers rushing to escape.



Footage shows several police cars following the bus, which is displaying the word "Emergency", as it rolls through darkened city streets.

One person can be seen riding alongside the bus on a bike, filming events, while another does the same from a skateboard.

The chase continued for over an hour, including after officers rolled out spikes to puncture the bus's tires, leaving a trail of smoke from the wheels.

Video then shows a SWAT team surrounding the vehicle with an officer using a megaphone to order everyone out of the bus.

"Metro Bus 5858 this is LAPD. You're surrounded," the officer says. "Come out with your hands up, one by one."

The driver can be seen sitting still with his hands raised.

The SWAT team appears to set off flashbangs as officers with shields storm the bus.

A passenger who police said had been shot as the incident began was taken to hospital but declared dead.