Honduras shocked by "monstrous" scenes as over 40 killed in women's prison riot

Tegucigalpa, Honduras - At least 41 people were killed Tuesday at a women's prison in Honduras, where violent clashes between rival gangs sparked a fire that tore through part of the facility, police said.

Relatives of incarcerated women gathered at the Honduran prison where at least 41 people were killed in a horrific riot. © REUTERS

The deadly violence occurred at a prison about 15 miles north of the capital Tegucigalpa, according to police spokesperson Edgardo Barahona, who put the "preliminary" death toll at 41 women. It was unclear if they were all inmates.



Five other women were injured and taken to hospital, Barahona added.

Hundreds of relatives of incarcerated women gathered outside the detention facility awaiting information about their loved ones.

"We don't know who the victims are," said one visibly distraught man.

Heavily armed soldiers and police were seen entering and guarding the prison, while teams of firefighters were also present.