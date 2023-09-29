Indigenous man shot in New Mexico during protest against conquistador statue

Española, New Mexico - An Indigenous man was shot on Thursday in New Mexico during a protest against the installation of a statue of a Spanish conquistador, authorities and activists said.

Protesters are reflected on a window as they stand next to a concrete platform where authorities had planned to reinstall a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate at the Rio Arriba County Complex in Española, New Mexico. © REUTERS

"Protesters and counter protesters had gathered... in response to the county's plans to install a statue of Juan de Oñate," a statement from the city of Española read.



Oñate, who in the late 16th and early 17th centuries led expeditions in the area and was a colonial governor, is a controversial figure in the state's history, including for a 1599 massacre against Indigenous people.

Video released on social media by Indigenous activists shows a scuffle breaking out at the site of the proposed installation, with one man drawing a gun and shooting the person he was fighting with.

"It's with a heavy heart we announce that one of our relatives has been shot," The Red Nation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our prayers are with the victim. The victim was conscious when they were taken by the ambulance."