Inside Cybertruck blast suspect's recovered letters: "This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Matthew Alan Livelsberger, the man who recently detonated a Tesla Cybertruck filled with explosives in front of a Las Vegas hotel owned by Donald Trump , left behind letters about his motives.

Las Vegas Police recently released letters left behind by the Army soldier who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck in front of president-elect Donald Trump's hotel. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to 8News Now, investigators held a press conference on Friday, in which they shared two allegedly written by Livelsberger that were found on a note-taking app on his cell phone.

In one lengthy letter, Livelsberger said that America is the greatest country "to ever exist," but went on to admonish Americans for having a "lack of self-respect, [morals], and respect for others."

He argued Americans have "strayed" from family values, says the population is "too fat," and insists the US will go to war with multiple countries "before 2030."

"This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call," the letter stated. "Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence.

"What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?"

Livelsberger went on to urge readers to "rally around" Trump, Elon Musk, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and "ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans!"

He also kept various other notes on a variety of "grievances and issues, some political, some personal."

Another note titled "surveillance log" contained a "journal of activity" stretching back 10 days before the incident, which helped police confirm Livelsberger was behind the explosion.