Man tries to set car on fire outside Capitol as Trump pays respects to Jimmy Carter

Washington, DC - A man was arrested by Capitol Police on Wednesday after attempting to set his car on fire outside the Capitol Building, just as president-elect Donald Trump arrived to pay his respects to Jimmy Carter.

Police officers attended to a vehicle that had been parked in front of the Ulysses S. Grant Memorial at 5:30 PM on Wednesday.

The driver had reportedly filled his vehicle with accelerants and spray-painted it before he set a paper bag ablaze on its roof.

The bag had extinguished itself by the time law enforcement arrived, and no one was hurt in the incident.

A 35-year-old Virginia man was arrested for unlawful activities, US Capitol Police revealed in a press release. He has since been interviewed by investigators, but his name and identity is yet to be released.

"Twice today our officers stopped a man who could have been a danger to the Capitol Hill community," US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in the press release. "This vigilance is critical during this time of heightened security."