Manhunt wages on for Roy McGrath, former Maryland gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff

Baltimore, Maryland - A nationwide manhunt is underway for Roy McGrath, the former top aide to Maryland's ex-governor, who faces multiple charges including wire fraud .

A manhunt is underway for Roy McGrath (r.), a former top aide to ex-Maryland governor Larry Hogan (l.). McGrath is wanted on multiple charges for defrauding the state. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

US Marshals shared a WANTED poster on Tuesday for McGrath, who in 2015 served as chief of staff in former state governor Larry Hogan's administration.

He was then tapped to lead the Maryland Environmental Service the following year.

McGrath failed to appear in federal court on Monday, prompting authorities to initiate "an interstate fugitive investigation."

The former aide faces charges including wire fraud, theft in programs receiving federal funds, and falsification of records in federal investigations.

According to NBC News, McGrath is accused of using his position at the Environmental Service to issue fraudulent payments to himself between March 2019 and December 2020.

Prosecutors also claim that he illegally recorded private conversations with other state officials, and lied on his time sheets to make it appear he was at work while he was actually on vacation.

McGrath returned to the chief of staff position for Hogan in June 2020, but resigned months later after receiving backlash for a "severance payment" he received from the Environmental Service to the tune of $230,000.