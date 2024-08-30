Mass panic breaks out at Disney World over gun scare

Orange County, Florida - A mass panic broke out at Disney World Thursday evening after a fight and a balloon popping led patrons to believe that a shooting was happening at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

As the Orange County police reported on Facebook, visitors heard a "popping" noise – apparently from a balloon bursting.

Panic quickly spread among patrons as guests assumed that the noise came from a firearm and that there was a shooter in the Magic Kingdom theme park.

Authorities eventually gave the all-clear, however.

A video on social media shows a store in the park littered with souvenirs lying on the floor – apparently traces of the mass panic.

In addition, the clip shows people cowering in corners and behind the furniture.

"i was shoved out of the way and fell. mothers were crying looking for their daughters, people were hiding, it was so bad," said X user @anxrosa who was apparently on site.

Walt Disney World Resorts released a statement after the incident saying that they "appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation."

Disney added that "normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening."