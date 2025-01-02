Mass shooting outside Queens nightclub leaves at least 10 people wounded

New York, New York - Multiple gunmen opened fire near a nightclub in Queens, New York on Wednesday night, injuring at least 10 people.

The mass shooting took place shortly before 11:20 PM on Wednesday, outside the Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens.

At least 10 people were injured, but police have confirmed that none are in critical condition and all are expected to survive.

A group of four men fired about 30 gunshots were fired into a crowd as people gathered outside a private event at the nightclub.

In a Thursday morning press conference, NYPD officials confirmed that six women and four men, all between 16 and 20 years old, were shot.

Police are searching for a light-colored sedan with out-of-state license plates, which was used as an escape vehicle for the shooters.

"Our initial investigation revealed that approximately 90 people were inside the location, in an upstairs private event space," said Philip Rivera, chief of patrol, in a statement to the press.

"The venue was at capacity and a queue of about 15 people formed outside waiting which attendees exited," Rivera explained. "Three to four males then open fired over 30 times in the direction of the group."

Rivera said there is no suspicion that the shooting was a terrorist attack and said that while little more information is currently available, an extensive investigation is ongoing.