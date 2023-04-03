Abigail Zwerner files huge lawsuit against school after being shot by six-year-old student

Newport News, Virginia - Abigail Zwerner, the elementary school teacher who was purposefully shot by her six-year-old student, has filed a lawsuit against the school alleging they ignored warning signs.

School teacher Abigail Zwerner is suing the school after being shot by her six-year-old student. © Collage: Jay Paul / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Facebook / Abby Zwerner

According to NBC News, Zwerner filed the suit at the Newport News Circuit Court on Monday and is seeking $40 million in damages as she continues to suffer "physical pain and mental anguish" from the incident.

Zwerner was shot on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School by a student who had been kicked out of school the previous year "after he strangled and choked a teacher,' and had a "history of random violence."

Concerns about the student's behavior were brought forth by multiple staff members to Ebony Parker, the school's assistant principal who resigned after the incident, and other administrators the day of the shooting.

The weapon was also seen and reported by several students. Still, nothing was done.

The suit says that Parker failed to act "despite multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in possession of a violent individual."

Along with Parker, the suit lists Newport News School Board, former superintendent George Parker III, and former principal Briana Foster Newton as defendants.

In a recent interview with the Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Zwerner said the experience "terrified" her, and shared how she will "never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me."