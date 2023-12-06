"Multiple victims" reported in shooting at University of Nevada Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - "Multiple victims" were reported in a shooting at a university on Wednesday, with police saying a short time later the suspect was dead.

Students and members of the public had been told to avoid the area after reports of an active shooter on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

"We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media around midday local time.

"There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area."

Around half an hour later the department said: "The suspect has been located and is deceased."