New York man charged with making IEDs to throw on subway tracks: "Who wants me to go out to play?"

New York, New York - A man has been charged with making improvised explosive devices and throwing one onto subway tracks in New York City, prosecutors announced.

Michael Gann (55) allegedly built at least seven explosive devices using chemicals ordered online and stored five devices and shotgun shells on apartment building rooftops in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Gann is accused of throwing one IED onto subway tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge and was arrested while in possession seventh device early June.

"As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks – putting countless lives at risk," said US Attorney Jay Clayton.

"Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed."

According to prosecutors, Gann ordered some two pounds of potassium perchlorate and one pound of aluminum powder – precursor chemicals to explosives – online in May, along with over 200 cardboard tubes and 50 feet of fuses.

One of the devices placed on the roof of a SoHo building "contained approximately 30 grams of explosive powder – approximately 600 times the legal limit for consumer fireworks," the attorney's office said.