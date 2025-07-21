Epstein's former lawyer urges Trump to release critical documents

Washington DC - A lawyer who formerly worked for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used an interview with Fox News on Sunday to call on President Donald Trump's Department of Justice ( DOJ ) to release additional investigative records.

Former Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz called on the Trump administration to release additional investigative records. © AFP/Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Attorney and Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz urged the DOJ to release all additional records on its sex trafficking investigation and said that it should grant Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, immunity.

In an interview with Fox News' Shannon Bream, Dershowitz suggested that Maxwell's immunity would be earned through testimony on the disgraced financier's crimes.

Dershowitz helped negotiate a 2006 non-prosecution agreement for Epstein and has also worked as part of the defense team for disgraced media mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. He also defended Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020.

While he believes that the DOJ should release the materials, he told Bream that the documents do not include a straight-up list of Epstein's clientele.

"I think the judge should release it, but they are not in the grand jury transcripts," Dershowitz said. "They're sealed records by two or three federal judges in the New York courts."

"I've seen some of these materials. For example, there is an FBI report of interviews with alleged victims in which at least one of the victims names very important people – and the names have been redacted."

While Dershowitz claims that he "knows some of the names from my investigation," he is unsure whether any of the redacted people have actually done anything wrong.