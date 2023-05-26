Philadelphia transit bans ski masks after deadly shooting of teen as video footage is released

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia transit police have banned ski masks, or shiestys, after a teen was murdered on a bus by someone wearing one. Law enforcement officers have also released the name of the victim and video footage from the fatal incident.

Charles Lawson, the police chief of SEPTA, the city's rail, bus, and subway system, announced Thursday that no one wearing the masks would be allowed on the system.

"Come on SEPTA property wearing your shiesty, and you will be engaged by police," he said.

"You got two choices: remove it, or we escort you off the property."

"Pandemic notwithstanding, there is no legitimate reason to wear a full head covering in public for anything, medical or otherwise," Lawson said.

The person who boarded a SEPTA bus Wednesday night and shot a 15-year-old teenage boy dead, was "outfitted in a hoodie and a full face mask cover," Lawson said.

The teen was found lying in the aisle of the bus, and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia police released video footage from the fatal incident on Friday, and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.