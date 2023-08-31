Potential mass shooting averted after armed white man tries to enter Black church

Ambridge, Pennsylvania - A potential mass shooting attempt was foiled at a majority-Black church in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, on Sunday – just one day after a white supremacist gunman opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jeffrey Harris has been arrested after a possible mass shooting was narrowly averted in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. © Screenshot/Twitter/OfficialUScrime

A white man armed with a 12-gauge shotgun was denied entry to Ambridge's Greater Dominion Church on Sunday in what authorities believe may have resulted in a devastating racist attack had he been admitted, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

The 38-year-old man, Jeffrey Harris, reportedly raised his shotgun at two women standing at a nearby intersection after he was denied access to the church. The women called the police, sparking an investigation into the incident.

Police eventually disarmed and detained Harris, who was discovered in possession of crystal meth at the time of his arrest.

At Harris' home, officers found the porch covered in lubricant, a stash of weapons, more crystal meth, and a letter detailing plans to carry out a mass shooting. A bomb squad was called in to deactivate a suspected explosive.