Real estate mogul brothers charged in sex-trafficking scheme
New York, New York - Three brothers were charged by authorities with sex trafficking on Wednesday in a case that alleges they used their high-profile connections in the luxury real estate world to assault women for years.
Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of the real estate firm Official, which has offices in Miami and New York.
Alon Alexander – Oren's twin – worked at the family's private security firm.
The brothers are alleged to have used "deception, fraud and coercion" – including the promise of luxury travel accommodation – to engage in sex trafficking as well as drugging, sexually assaulting, and raping dozens of women.
They used "their wealth and prominent positions in real estate to create and facilitate opportunities" to do so, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
The assaults date from at least 2010 to at least 2021, prosecutors said.
Who are the Alexander brothers?
Just two years ago Tal (38) and Oren (37) were the subject of a New York Times profile detailing their successful ventures as real-estate high rollers, including the sale of a 24,000-square-foot Manhattan penthouse for $234 million.
Tal Alexander flaunted a "no days off" lifestyle of constantly showing glamorous residences to wealthy clients.
Prosecutors painted a grim picture of all three brothers luring women to events and parties, drugging them with cocaine, mushrooms, and GHB, and then assaulting them.
The Alexanders and those in their circle used "social media, dating applications, in-person encounters... and party promoters who would recruit women for these events," prosecutors said.
Susan Necheles, an attorney for Oren Alexander, said in a statement that her client was innocent and "the evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers ever committed a crime."
37-year-old Alon as well as Oren and Tal are charged with engaging in sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion – both carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Tal Alexander is also charged with a second count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.
