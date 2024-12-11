Real estate mogul brothers charged in sex-trafficking scheme

New York, New York - Three brothers were charged by authorities with sex trafficking on Wednesday in a case that alleges they used their high-profile connections in the luxury real estate world to assault women for years.

Twin brothers Alon Alexander (l.) and Oren Alexander (r.) seen in mugshot photos after their Wednesday arrest for sex trafficking. © Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of the real estate firm Official, which has offices in Miami and New York.

Alon Alexander – Oren's twin – worked at the family's private security firm.

The brothers are alleged to have used "deception, fraud and coercion" – including the promise of luxury travel accommodation – to engage in sex trafficking as well as drugging, sexually assaulting, and raping dozens of women.

They used "their wealth and prominent positions in real estate to create and facilitate opportunities" to do so, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

The assaults date from at least 2010 to at least 2021, prosecutors said.