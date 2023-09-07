Shocking X-ray reveals cocaine smugglers hid drugs in secret body parts

Phuket, Thailand - An X-ray made a shocking reveal after three women were detained at Phuket International Airport in Thailand. Police quickly found they had hidden narcotics in very specific secret body parts.

Sakhu Police shared photos of the capsules of cocaine recovered from the stomachs of three Kenyan women at a Thai airport. © Sakhu Police

X marks the spot?

Airport police recently suspected three Kenyan women of transporting illegal drugs after being tipped off by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, according toThaiGer.

But what officials found truly surprised them.

They initially searched the suspected smugglers but did not find any drugs in their possession or on their bodies.

But an X-ray scan soon revealed there was cocaine in both the stomachs and vaginas of the women.

Capsules of the drug had been swallowed, while larger bars had been inserted. Police said the total amount of cocaine eventually recovered from their bodies totaled 2,857 grams.

The suspects have been identified as Faith Wanza Musembi (26), Nelly Gacheri Ruuri (26), and Grace Wangari Karok (34), who risked their health and lives to carry out the smuggling mission.

They have been charged with colluding to possess Category 2 drugs and await further legal action.