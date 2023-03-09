Six-year-old who shot school teacher escapes aggravated assault charges

Newport News, Virginia - The six-year-old student who shot his first grade teacher will not be facing aggravated assault charges .

A six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will not be facing criminal charges after shooting his first grade teacher during class. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Screenshot / GoFundMe

On January 6, Abby Zwerner was shot by one of her students at Richneck Elementary School while teaching her class.



In late February, Newport News Police reportedly wrapped up their month-long investigation into the incident, turning over their findings to the city attorney's office.

Per WTKR, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn announced that aggravated assault charges will not be filed against the child.

"After researching this issue thoroughly, we do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a six-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn explained.

The incident has traumatized students of the school and their parents who still have questions as to how such a thing could happen in the first place.

Attorneys for the child's family claimed in a statement that the weapon, which was purchased legally, was "secured," but details as to how he accessed it are still unknown.

Zwerner filed a lawsuit in January against Newport News Public Schools, alleging that school administrators ignored several serious warnings by teachers about the child's history of violent behavior, and were warned about the possession of the gun on the day of the incident, yet failed to act.

The boy's family's attorneys reportedly claimed he was previously suspended from school for breaking Zwerner's phone and cursing at school staff. Upon returning from suspension, he shot his teacher.