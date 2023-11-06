Suspects charged for stealing working golden toilet worth $6 million

Oxfordshire, UK - Thieves pulled off a major heist in 2019 when they stole a golden toilet from one of the UK's most famous palaces . Four years later, suspects have finally been charged.

The fully functional solid gold toilet (inset) was exhibited at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016 before it moved to Blenheim Palace (l.). © Collage: WILL OLIVER / POOL & William EDWARDS / AFP

The toilet was playfully named "America" and part of an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. At the time of the crime, the 18-carat gold throne was worth $6 million.

Visitors could line up to use the working toilet – with a three-minute time limit due to wait times. It had only been on display for two days at Blenheim Palace when it was stolen on September 14, 2019.

At around five in the morning, the suspects, now aged between 35 and 39, are said to have broken into the palace near Oxford, northwest of London, and ripped out the work of art.

As a result of the theft, part of the 18th century home was flooded and considerable damage was caused from flooding.

According to BBC News, suspects James Sheen, Michael Jones, Fred Doe, and Bora Guccuk are due to appear in court in Oxford on November 28 on charges of burglary and conspiring to transfer criminal property. The men were arrested in August this year.