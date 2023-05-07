Tennessee teen faces criminal charges after taking school bus for destructive joyride

Nashville, Tennessee - A teenager was arrested for stealing a school bus, and leading police on a destructive high-speed chase.

A teenager in Tennessee has been arrested and charged for stealing a school bus and engaging police officers in a high-speed chase. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & ZUMA Press

According to WKRN, police say the 14-year-old jacked the vehicle on Saturday from the KIPP College Prep school on Murfreesboro Pike.

Around 4 PM local time, the teen boy drove through Casey's Market on Centennial Boulevard, where he smashed into a diesel gas pump, and allegedly attempted to run over a pedestrian.

He then hopped on Interstate 40 West, hitting a car along the way.

Law enforcement officers followed him onto the highway in hot pursuit. The teen led them on quite a chase, reaching speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

Officers eventually deployed spike strips near the McCrory Lane exit. The driver spotted the strips, and attempted to make a U-turn, giving authorities the perfect opportunity to act.

In a Twitter post, the Metro Nashville Police Department explained: "He stopped on the interstate and was attempting to turn around when officers broke out the glass to the bus door and took the teen into custody."



Officers also reportedly used a taser on the teen as he attempted to drive off again.