Tennessee teen faces criminal charges after taking school bus for destructive joyride
Nashville, Tennessee - A teenager was arrested for stealing a school bus, and leading police on a destructive high-speed chase.
According to WKRN, police say the 14-year-old jacked the vehicle on Saturday from the KIPP College Prep school on Murfreesboro Pike.
Around 4 PM local time, the teen boy drove through Casey's Market on Centennial Boulevard, where he smashed into a diesel gas pump, and allegedly attempted to run over a pedestrian.
He then hopped on Interstate 40 West, hitting a car along the way.
Law enforcement officers followed him onto the highway in hot pursuit. The teen led them on quite a chase, reaching speeds up to 65 miles per hour.
Officers eventually deployed spike strips near the McCrory Lane exit. The driver spotted the strips, and attempted to make a U-turn, giving authorities the perfect opportunity to act.
In a Twitter post, the Metro Nashville Police Department explained: "He stopped on the interstate and was attempting to turn around when officers broke out the glass to the bus door and took the teen into custody."
Officers also reportedly used a taser on the teen as he attempted to drive off again.
The teenager is currently in police custody, and faces charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to report a crash.
