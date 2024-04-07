Thief takes on wild disguise in brazen porch robbery
Sacramento, California - A resident in California was brazenly robbed right outside of his front door, as the thief had chosen the right "disguise" for his dirty deed.
Omar Gabriel Munoz was amazed when he checked the footage from his security camera, which was filming the area by his front door.
He had previously been informed by a supplier that his order had arrived. At home, however, he couldn't find the package, and the video from his camera finally brought clarity.
One of the bin bags stored in front of his house in Sacramento suddenly started moving.
The bag then headed unerringly towards Omar's front door, where the delivery worker had left his package for him.
This was exactly what the garbage bag was waiting for, as shortly after it passed the front door, the package disappeared as if "by magic" – or by the bag's feet!
Robber dresses as garbage bag to swipe package from home
After swiping the package, the clever criminal fled from the camera's recording area.
It was not a nice welcome for Omar, who had only recently moved to the area from San José and had already been robbed once at his old home.
"At first, I was kinda angry," the resident recalled, according to Yahoo! News. "But when I saw the video again, I was laughing because people [these] days have a lot of creativity."
If he ever met the robber, he would admit to him that this theft was a "good one," the Californian explained with amusement.
Fortunately, the box only contained two iPhone chargers, which Omar had ordered from Temu for just $10.
For this reason, he did not report the incident to the local police, saying, "They have more important things to do."
He simply ordered his chargers again, and this time, they hopefully didn't end up in a "garbage bag."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Investigation Discovery