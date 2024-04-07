Thief takes on wild disguise in brazen porch robbery

Sacramento, California - A resident in California was brazenly robbed right outside of his front door, as the thief had chosen the right "disguise" for his dirty deed.

A garbage bag magically started moving in this wild robbery caught on film in California. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Investigation Discovery

Omar Gabriel Munoz was amazed when he checked the footage from his security camera, which was filming the area by his front door.

He had previously been informed by a supplier that his order had arrived. At home, however, he couldn't find the package, and the video from his camera finally brought clarity.

One of the bin bags stored in front of his house in Sacramento suddenly started moving.

The bag then headed unerringly towards Omar's front door, where the delivery worker had left his package for him.

This was exactly what the garbage bag was waiting for, as shortly after it passed the front door, the package disappeared as if "by magic" – or by the bag's feet!