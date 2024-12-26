Two people stabbed in unprovoked attack at New York's Grand Central Station, police say

New York, New York - Two people were injured in what police say was an unprovoked slashing attack at New York City 's Grand Central subway station on Christmas Eve.

© SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 24 at 10:15 PM, NYPD report.

Apparently, the suspect – who has been named by police as 28-year-old Jason Sargeant – first activated a train's emergency brake after it arrived at the station.

After doing this, he reportedly yelled at random people in the crowd of commuters before slashing a 42-year-old man on the wrist by a staircase on the subway platform.

Immediately after this, he is said to have gone up the staircase to the mezzanine level and left through a turnstile where he allegedly cut a 26-year-old woman in the neck.

Police, who believe that the attacks were unprovoked, say that both victims have been taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

After the alleged stabbings, Sargeant took an escalator up to Grand Central Terminal where he was soon apprehended by MTA police after he was seen acting erratically. A knife was found in his jacket.

He faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and weapon possession among others.