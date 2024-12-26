Two people stabbed in unprovoked attack at New York's Grand Central Station, police say
New York, New York - Two people were injured in what police say was an unprovoked slashing attack at New York City's Grand Central subway station on Christmas Eve.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 24 at 10:15 PM, NYPD report.
Apparently, the suspect – who has been named by police as 28-year-old Jason Sargeant – first activated a train's emergency brake after it arrived at the station.
After doing this, he reportedly yelled at random people in the crowd of commuters before slashing a 42-year-old man on the wrist by a staircase on the subway platform.
Immediately after this, he is said to have gone up the staircase to the mezzanine level and left through a turnstile where he allegedly cut a 26-year-old woman in the neck.
Police, who believe that the attacks were unprovoked, say that both victims have been taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
After the alleged stabbings, Sargeant took an escalator up to Grand Central Terminal where he was soon apprehended by MTA police after he was seen acting erratically. A knife was found in his jacket.
He faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and weapon possession among others.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to subway slashing as Governor Kathy Hochul catches flack
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the slashing incident was due to a mental health and housing crisis in New York that needed to be handled at a local and state level.
"We need to look at involuntary removals. As we go back to Albany, we need to look at more long-term housing beds," he said.
This comes after a recent spate of seemingly random violent attacks in Manhattan, with a car ramming into a crowd of pedestrians in Herald Square on Wednesday as well as a woman being burned alive on the subway on Sunday.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently touted the safety of the New York City subway system – on the same day as the fire murder.
She later responded to the Sunday attack, saying that "any crime is one too many, even with subway crime going down."
Cover photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP