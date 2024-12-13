Woman arrested for referencing USG CEO's murder on call with Blue Cross Blue Shield: "Delay, deny, depose"

Lakeland, Florida - A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly invoking the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as a threat during a phone call with her health insurance provider.

Multiple outlets reported on the arrest of 42-year-old Brianna Boston, who is accused of ending her call to Blue Cross Blue Shield by saying: "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next."

The first three words were written on bullet casings found at the scene of Brian Thompson's killing, in which 26-year-old Luigi Magione is the main suspect. They are believed to be a reference to law professor Jay M. Feinman's book, Delay, Deny, Defend – an exposé of the health insurance industry's tactics of avoiding payment to their clients.

Boston reportedly had a medical claim denied by Blue Cross Blue Shield, and told arresting officers that she thought insurance companies are "evil" and "deserve karma."

She did, however, apologize for her choice of words on the call and said she only used them "because it's what is in the news right now."

Thompson's murder and Mangione's alleged justification for it – the deeply harmful greed of health insurance executives – has highlighted the universal frustration of Americans with a health care system geared almost exclusively towards profit, at the cost of people's lives.