Zizian death cult leader and minions linked to multiple murders arrested

Allegany County, Maryland - The leader and members of the infamous Zizian cult that has been causing chaos across the US were recently arrested in Maryland.

The leader and several members of a cult linked to multiple murders across the US were recently arrested in Maryland, and are facing serious charges. © Allegany County Sheriff's Office

According to the New York Post, Jack Lasota (34), Michelle Zajko (33), and Daniel Blank (26) were arrested in Frostburg, Maryland on Sunday.

The trio are being held at Allegany County Courthouse, and are facing multiple charges, including trespassing, obstruction, and illegal possession of a handgun.

During a scheduled bail hearing on Tuesday morning, LaSota, who is the alleged leader of the cult, addressed the court remotely via video, reportedly telling the judge, "I shouldn't be here, I haven't done anything wrong."

Judge Erich Bean ultimately denied bail for all three members, as they pose a danger to the community and are considered a flight risk.

LaSota, a computer programmer and transgender woman, began writing a blog under the identity "Ziz" in 2016 while living in San Francisco, California. She addressed a number of issues, including veganism, gender identity, and artificial intelligence.

She eventually became tied in with the rationalist movement, which the Associated Press describes as "a community that seeks to understand human cognition and is concerned with the potential dangers of artificial intelligence."

LaSota went on to distance herself from the movement after a disagreement, allegedly faked her death in August 2022, and formed a small group of like-minded individuals whom she reportedly influenced to commit several murders.