Crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried hit with hefty prison sentence

New York, New York - Disgraced cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Thursday following his conviction in one of the biggest financial fraud cases in history.

Prosecutors were seeking a prison term of 40-50 years after a New York jury found Bankman-Fried, known by his initials SBF, guilty in November following a five-week trial that probed the one-time high roller's spectacular fall.

During the hearing, Bankman-Fried told the courtroom that he was "sorry about what happened at every stage. And there are things I should've done and things I shouldn't have."

The final sentence was meted out by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who used the hearing to carefully walk through the financial crimes committed by Bankman-Fried.

With the sentencing now done, Bankman-Fried is expected to appeal his conviction.

Calling Bankman-Fried's seven-count conviction reflective of the defendant's "unmatched greed and hubris," the government's sentencing request argued for significant jail time in light of fraud it estimates at more than $10 billion.

Moreover, a lengthy sentence is necessary to "protect the public," argued Attorney Damian Williams, who characterized Bankman-Fried as an "adept" spin doctor capable of additional malfeasance.

Calling the government's proposed sentence "barbaric," Bankman-Fried's attorneys depicted their client as a diligent young man motivated by philanthropy who got in over his head.