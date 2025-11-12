DOJ defends deadly US strikes amid widespread condemnation of killing spree

Washington DC - The Justice Department on Wednesday defended lethal military strikes on vessels that the US claims were trafficking drugs, brushing aside charges that they amount to extrajudicial killings that merit legal prosecution.

The US military's deadly strikes have killed at least 76 people. © HANDOUT / US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH'S X ACCOUNT / AFP

"The strikes were ordered consistent with the laws of armed conflict, and as such are lawful orders," a Justice Department spokesperson said.

US service members who participate in the strikes, which have killed at least 76 people, do not risk prosecution, the spokesperson said.

"Military personnel are legally obligated to follow lawful orders and, as such, are not subject to prosecution for following lawful orders."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged Washington on Monday to investigate the legality of the strikes on the boats, saying there were "strong indications" they constitute "extrajudicial killings."

The US military has carried out a series of strikes in the Caribbean and the Pacific in recent weeks on boats Washington claims are ferrying drugs. The latest took place in the Pacific over the weekend and left six people dead, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Justice Department had drafted a classified opinion in July laying out the legal basis for the strikes that shields personnel taking part from potential future prosecution.

President Donald Trump's administration has said in a notice to Congress that the US is engaged in "armed conflict" with Latin American drug cartels, describing them as terrorist groups as part of its justification for the strikes.

Turk, in an interview with AFP, said the operations against suspected drug traffickers should be considered "law enforcement operations," which fall under international human rights law.