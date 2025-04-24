DOJ directs prosecutors to investigate gender-affirming surgery

Washington DC - US Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi sent a memo to Department of Justice ( DOJ ) employees on Wednesday directing prosecutors to investigate gender-affirming surgical procedures.

In the memo, which was acquired by CNN, Bondi referred to gender-affirming surgery as "female genital mutilation" (FGM) and implied that transgender "ideology" results in the abuse of children.

"The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children," Bondi wrote.

"I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation on any person under the age of 18."



Referencing an executive order from President Donald Trump, which halted federal funding for organizations that offer gender transition treatments, the memo not only threatens funding cuts but also jail time for practitioners.

She ordered DOJ prosecutors to seek out cases where gender-affirming surgery has been given to under-18s, and prosecute them "to the fullest extent possible," and called much of the research on gender dysphoria "junk."

The memo also launched initiatives which include the drafting of new legislation on FGM, establishing a coalition against transgender surgeries, and investigating pharmaceutical companies which she alleges "mislead the public."