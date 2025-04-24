DOJ directs prosecutors to investigate gender-affirming surgery
Washington DC - US Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi sent a memo to Department of Justice (DOJ) employees on Wednesday directing prosecutors to investigate gender-affirming surgical procedures.
In the memo, which was acquired by CNN, Bondi referred to gender-affirming surgery as "female genital mutilation" (FGM) and implied that transgender "ideology" results in the abuse of children.
"The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children," Bondi wrote.
"I am
putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony
to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation on any
person under the age of 18."
Referencing an executive order from President Donald Trump, which halted federal funding for organizations that offer gender transition treatments, the memo not only threatens funding cuts but also jail time for practitioners.
She ordered DOJ prosecutors to seek out cases where gender-affirming surgery has been given to under-18s, and prosecute them "to the fullest extent possible," and called much of the research on gender dysphoria "junk."
The memo also launched initiatives which include the drafting of new legislation on FGM, establishing a coalition against transgender surgeries, and investigating pharmaceutical companies which she alleges "mislead the public."
Trump administration targets gender-affirming care
"Protecting America's children must be our top priority, whether from drug cartels, terrorists, or even our own medical community," Bondi wrote.
"Every day, we hear more harrowing stories about children who will suffer for the rest of their lives because of the unconscionable ideology behind 'gender-affirming care.' Under my leadership, the Department of Justice will bring these practices to an end."
Numerous studies have underscored the benefits of gender-affirming care for transgender people, including positive mental health outcomes and a decrease in suicidality among transgender youth.
Cover photo: AFP/Eva Marie Uzcategui