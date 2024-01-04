Epstein documents show attempts to counter Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking allegations

New documents show that Jeffrey Epstein offered reward one of his victim's friends if they could debunk allegations made about Stephen Hawking and Bill Clinton.

New York, New York - Pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein was ready to reward one of his victim's friends if they could "prove her allegations false" – including that Professor Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy, court documents have revealed.

Jeffrey Epstein offered to reward the friends of one of his accusers is they could disprove allegations made about physicist Stephen Hawking (l.) and former US President Bill Clinton.
Jeffrey Epstein offered to reward the friends of one of his accusers is they could disprove allegations made about physicist Stephen Hawking (l.) and former US President Bill Clinton.  © Collage: Niklas HALLE'N / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The names of more than 170 people who were either associates, friends, or victims of Epstein were made public following a US judge's order last month.

The first tranche of documents was released on Wednesday evening, with high-profile figures such as Britain's Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton featuring heavily, as previously expected.

An email from Epstein to disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell showed he was content for her to "issue a reward" to any of Virginia Giuffre's friends to counter her claims, shortly after she filed a civil claim in the US in 2015.

Armed man arrested after breaking into Colorado Supreme Court building
Crime Armed man arrested after breaking into Colorado Supreme Court building

The email read: "You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false."

"The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy."

New allegations about Prince Andrew emerge

Prince Andrew features heavily in the newly released court documents revealing friends, associates, and victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew features heavily in the newly released court documents revealing friends, associates, and victims of Jeffrey Epstein.  © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Also published among the court documents as part of Giuffre's civil claim against Maxwell was the transcript of the socialite's videotaped evidence given under oath.

In one document, a woman named Johanna Sjoberg claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the billionaire's Manhattan apartment in 2001, while giving testimony in May 2016.

Buckingham Palace previously said the allegations are "categorically untrue."

New York City murder rates down as NYPD releases crime stats for 2023
Murder New York City murder rates down as NYPD releases crime stats for 2023

The documents are part of a 2015 defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls.

In Sjoberg's interview under oath, which is called a deposition in the US, she also said Epstein had told her former President Bill Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls."

Cover photo: Collage: Niklas HALLE'N / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Justice: