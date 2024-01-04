Epstein documents show attempts to counter Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking allegations

New York, New York - Pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein was ready to reward one of his victim's friends if they could "prove her allegations false" – including that Professor Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy, court documents have revealed.

Jeffrey Epstein offered to reward the friends of one of his accusers is they could disprove allegations made about physicist Stephen Hawking (l.) and former US President Bill Clinton. © Collage: Niklas HALLE'N / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The names of more than 170 people who were either associates, friends, or victims of Epstein were made public following a US judge's order last month.

The first tranche of documents was released on Wednesday evening, with high-profile figures such as Britain's Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton featuring heavily, as previously expected.

An email from Epstein to disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell showed he was content for her to "issue a reward" to any of Virginia Giuffre's friends to counter her claims, shortly after she filed a civil claim in the US in 2015.

The email read: "You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false."

"The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy."