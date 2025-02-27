"Epstein Files" released by AG Pam Bondi in "First Phase" of declassified rollout

Washington DC - US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has made good on her promises to declassify and release files related to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his associates , long referred to as "The Epstein List."

(From L) Political commentator Rogan O'Handley, aka DC Draino, TikToker Chaya Raichik, commentator Liz Wheeler, and conservative activist Scott Presler carry binders bearing the seal of the US Justice Department reading "The Epstein Files: Phase 1' as they walk out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Thursday, the Justice Department shared a press release in a "first phase" of declassified files containing documents previously leaked but never officially released by the US government.

"This Department of Justice is following through on President [Donald] Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Bondi is quoted as saying in the release.

"The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability," she continued.

FBI Director Kash Patel is also quoted in the piece, reportedly saying, "The FBI is entering a new era – one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice."

Patel made further assurances that "there will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned – and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued."

Attorney General Bondi alleges that she requested the "full and complete files" related to Epstein, a reported 200 pages of documents.

She alleges that thousands of pages of other documents related to Epstein's investigation and indictment were not previously disclosed, however.

"The Attorney General has requested the FBI deliver the remaining documents to the Department by 8:00 AM on February 28 and has tasked FBI Director Kash Patel with investigating why the request for all documents was not followed," the press release says.