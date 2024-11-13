FBI arrest government employee for leaking Israel's plans to attack Iran

Washington DC - A government employee is facing serious federal charges for allegedly leaking highly classified US intelligence documents regarding Israel 's plans for retaliation against Iran.

According to The New York Times, recent court documents have revealed that Asif W. Rahman was indicted last Thursday by the Justice Department for willfully retaining and transmitting national defense information.

Back in October, Rahman, who worked in some capacity for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), shared documents compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency on Telegram under an account called "Middle East Spectator."

The documents discussed planning by Israel in regard to a possible counterattack against Iran, such as the moving of munitions and exercises involving air-to-surface missiles.

One also revealed that Israel possesses nuclear weapons, which was previously unconfirmed to the public.