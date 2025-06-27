US Supreme Court grants Trump landmark win against federal judge policy blocks

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major victory on Friday by curbing the power of lone federal judges to block executive actions .

In a 6-3 ruling stemming from Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship, the court said nationwide injunctions issued by district court judges "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts."

The top court did not immediately rule on the constitutionality of Trump's executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born on American soil.

But the broader decision on the scope of judicial rulings will remove a big roadblock to Trump's often highly controversial orders and reaffirm the White House's power.

"Federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch; they resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them," said Justice Amy Coney Barrett, author of the opinion.

"When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too," Barrett said in an opinion joined by the other five conservative justices on the court.

The three liberal justices dissented.

The ruling has far-reaching ramifications for the ability of the judiciary to rein in Trump or future American presidents.

The case was ostensibly about Trump's executive order signed on his first day in office ending birthright citizenship.

But it actually focused on whether a single federal district court judge has the right to issue a nationwide block to a presidential decree with a universal injunction while the matter is being challenged in the courts.

Trump's birthright citizenship order has been deemed unconstitutional by courts in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington state, leading the president to make an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court in an effort to get the top court to strike down the use of nationwide injunctions.