Supreme Court greenlights defunding of Planned Parenthood

Washington DC - The Supreme Court cleared the way on Thursday for states to potentially cut off funding for Planned Parenthood, one of the country's largest abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood is already barred from receiving federal money for abortion care, but the 6-3 ruling would also allow states to cut off reimbursements for other medical services it provides to low-income Americans under the Medicaid program.

The three liberal justices on the top court dissented.

The case stems from an executive order issued by South Carolina's Republican governor, Henry McMaster, in 2018, cutting off Medicaid funding to the two Planned Parenthood clinics in the state.

The Medicaid reimbursements were not abortion-related, but McMaster said providing any funding to Planned Parenthood amounts to a taxpayer "subsidy of abortion," which is banned in South Carolina for women who are more than six weeks pregnant.

Planned Parenthood, which provides a wide range of vital reproductive health services, and a South Carolina woman suffering from diabetes, filed suit against the state, arguing that Medicaid patients have the right to receive care from any qualified provider.

An appeals court ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot be excluded from the state's Medicaid program, and South Carolina appealed to the Supreme Court, where conservatives wield a 6-3 majority.

The court ruled that a Medicaid patient cannot sue the state to receive medical care from a provider of their choosing.