Federal appeals court allows National Guard deployment in Washington to continue – for now

Washington DC - A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily put on hold a lower court's order directing National Guard troops to leave the US capital next week.

Members of the National Guard patrol along Constitution Ave. in Washington DC on December 1, 2025. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

District Court Judge Jia Cobb ruled last month that President Donald Trump's deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in Washington was unlawful.

Cobb ordered an end to the deployment by December 11 but stayed her order for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to file an appeal.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit granted a Trump administration request for a stay of the district judge's order to give it time to consider the case.

In a brief order, the panel stressed that the move "should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits."

Trump has sent National Guard troops to Democratic-run Washington, Los Angeles, and Memphis on the pretext of combatting crime and helping to enforce his anti-immigrant agenda.

Authorities in Los Angeles and Memphis have resisted those efforts, saying the deployment of troops is unnecessary. The mayor of Washington, which has limited autonomy under US law, has largely worked with the White House on its crackdown.