Tucker Carlson admits he "passionately" hates Donald Trump in astonishing texts

Georgetown, Delaware - Tucker Carlson hates Donald Trump "passionately" – at least that's what he wrote in newly released text messages as part of a lawsuit against Fox News.

Newly revealed text messages show Tucker Carlson expressing his hatred for former President Donald Trump (l.). © Collage: REUTERS & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Even as he cozied up to Trump in public, the messages show the conservative network host actually despises the former president and considers him to be an epic failure.



"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights," Carlson said in a text on January 4, 2021, as Trump supporters geared up for the violent attack on the Capitol. "I truly can't wait."

Carlson suggested that Trump would destroy Fox News and the conservative movement if given the chance.

"I hate him passionately... What he's good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong."

In another text, Carlson conceded that conservative figures were "all pretending we've got a lot to show for" Trump's tumultuous four years in the White House.

"Admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest," he wrote. "But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."