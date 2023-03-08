Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch reveals what he really thought of Trump's election fraud claims

Georgetown, Delaware - While Fox News guests and anchors peddled ex-President Donald Trump 's lies that voter fraud led to his loss in the 2020 election, the boss of the network, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, didn't believe a word of it.

Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch admitted he didn't believe ex-President Donald Trump's lies that voter fraud led to his loss in the 2020 election. © Collage: REUTERS

Deposition testimony released Tuesday showed that Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corp., did not buy into any of the theories pushed by Trump's legal representatives and surrogates on his conservative news network.



Fox News is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems in a $1.6 billion defamation suit that alleges the network deliberately lied about fraud claims to boost its ratings. Murdoch was deposed in the case on January 19.

A transcript showed that when Murdoch was asked by Justin Nelson, one of Dominion's attorneys, if "the 2020 election was not free and fair" the mogul's answer was, "No."

"Do you believe that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president of the United States?" Nelson asked.

Murdoch responded yes.

"It's incorrect that the election was stolen from President Trump; correct?"

"It was not stolen," Murdoch replied.

"Do you believe President Trump was a sore loser?"

"Yes," Murdoch said.