Glen Rogers, known as the "Cross-Country Killer," executed in Florida

Miami, Florida - A 62-year-old man who was known as the "Cross-Country Killer" was executed by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday.

Glen Rogers was put to death at 6:16 PM ET at the Florida State Prison in Raiford for the November 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs and other murders.

Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two children, was stabbed to death, and her body was found in a hotel bathtub.

Rogers was also convicted of the murder in that same year of Sandra Gallagher (33) in California and was a suspect in the murders of at least two other women, one in Mississippi and another in Louisiana.

There have now been 16 executions in the US this year. 12 were carried out by lethal injection, two by firing squad, and two using nitrogen gas.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.