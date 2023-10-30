Google CEO gets grilled in largest antitrust trial since the '90s

Washington, DC - Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced a fierce grilling from a US antitrust lawyer on Monday as he pushed back against accusations that his company acted illegally to preserve the dominance of its world-leading search engine.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai departs federal court on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Pichai testified on Monday to defend his company in the largest antitrust case since the 1990s. © Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the heart of the case by the US Department of Justice is Google’s massive revenue-sharing deals in which iPhone maker Apple takes a big cut of Google ad revenue made from being the default search engine on Apple devices.



Testimony has revealed that last year alone Google paid out $26 billion to remain the default search engine on various smartphones and browsers, most of which went to Apple.

Pichai began his testimony in the Washington courtroom by repeating the company's mission of making information "universally accessible and useful" to all.

"The mission is more timeless and relevant than ever before," Pichai said, given new competitors for search and the advances in artificial intelligence.

But in two hours of questioning, the United States government antitrust lawyers tried to pick that claim apart.