Guatemalan accused of leaving dozens of migrants to die in tractor trailer in Texas extradited to US

Guatemala City, Guatemala - Guatemala on Friday extradited the alleged leader of a human smuggling ring wanted by the US over the deaths of 53 migrants in a sweltering truck in 2022.

Rigoberto Miranda arrives handcuffed at a court hearing in Guatemala City on September 11, 2024. © JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP

Rigoberto Miranda, a 48-year-old Guatemalan who was arrested last year near the Central American nation's border with Mexico, is accused of leading the Los Orozcos gang.

He was flown out of Guatemala City to the US, the director of the country's penitentiary system, Sergio Vela, told reporters.

The US embassy in Guatemala said on social media that Miranda would "face justice for human smuggling."

The US has previously arrested several other people for their alleged involvement in the Texas tragedy.

According to US authorities, the trailer's air conditioning was not working properly and the temperature rose inside as the truck drove north.

Forty-eight people were dead when the trailer reached San Antonio, and five more died later in hospital.

Miranda-Orozco faces charges related to migrant smuggling resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and potentially faces life in prison.