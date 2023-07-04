Harvard hit with civil rights complaint targeting legacy admissions

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard is facing a civil rights challenge over its legacy admissions in the wake of the Supreme Court 's decision to strike down race-conscious affirmative action.

"Each year, Harvard College grants special preference in its admissions process to hundreds of mostly white students – not because of anything they have accomplished, but rather solely because of who their relatives are," states the complaint.

The filing, submitted by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of the Chica Project, African Community Economic Development of New England, and Greater Boston Latino Network, accuses Harvard of violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in any program that receives federal funds.

The groups argue that legacy admissions favoring relatives of alumni and donors disproportionately benefit white applicants over prospective students of color.

"Nearly 70% of donor-related applicants are white, and nearly 70% of legacy applicants are also white," the complaint points out.