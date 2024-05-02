Hawaiian Kingdom royal heir fights to restore land rights and independence

Kamehameha royal heir Routh Bolomet is on a mission to restore Hawaiian land rights challenged under an ongoing United States colonial occupation.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Geneva, Switzerland - When the State of Hawaii told her she did not own her home, Routh Bolomet started asking questions. What she found out set her on a personal journey that has led her all the way to the United Nations.

Routh Bolomet of the Kamehameha royal line, pictured inside Iolani Palace in Honolulu, is fighting to restore the Hawaiian Kingdom amid decades of United States colonial occupation. © Courtesy of Routh Bolomet Bolomet's odyssey began in 2010, when she learned she might be overcharged for property taxes on her Oahu home. While applying for a tax exemption, a representative of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) told her she did not own the land she and her husband paid for in cash in 1998. This alarming news prompted Bolomet to research why her title was defective. She learned that King Kamehameha V and the Hawaiian legislature in 1865 had converted the Crown Lands upon which her home sits into private titles, inalienable in perpetuity. This division – known as the Māhele – was designed to protect the lands from foreign takeover and to generate funding for the kingdom's executive branch. That's not all Bolomet discovered during her investigations. The former fashion designer also found out she is a direct descendant of the Kamehameha royal line. "When I started doing the research on this loan defect, what I learned is that all the things my grandmother told me since I was a small child about the Hawaiian Kingdom were actually true," Bolomet said by video address during a press conference in Geneva. "Up to that point, I thought I was an American living in America, but now I know the Hawaiian Kingdom is an independent nation that still survives today – even though we have an administrator called the United States who's actually an occupier."

Re-examining Hawai'i's relationship to the United States

A state of Hawaii's King Kamehameha I stands opposite Iolani Palace in Honolulu, where Queen Lili'uokalani was imprisoned in 1895. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images The US government formally recognized the Hawaiian Kingdom and maintained diplomatic relations with the nation after its unification in 1810 under Kamehameha I.

All of that changed in 1893, when a group of 13 American businessmen – backed by US Marines – launched a coup to oust Queen Lili'uokalani. Faced with US warships at her shores, the monarch refused to surrender. "I do this under protest and impelled by said force yield my authority until such time as the Government of the United States shall, upon facts being presented to it, undo the action of its representatives and reinstate me in the authority which I claim as the Constitutional Sovereign of the Hawaiian Islands," she stated. The US did not honor Queen Lili'uokalani's trust. Five years after the coup, President William McKinley authorized Hawai'i's annexation via the Newlands Resolution, which sought to declare US jurisdiction over the Crown Lands. The US further consolidated its power over the kingdom's people by declaring Hawai'i its 50th state in 1959. The move followed a referendum in which American settlers and military members were allowed to vote – in violation of international standards. The US in 1993 acknowledged its illegal activities in Hawai'i via Public Law 103-150. Signed by President Bill Clinton, the Apology Resolution admits that "the indigenous Hawaiian people never directly relinquished their claims to their inherent sovereignty as a people or over their national lands to the United States, either through their monarchy or through a plebiscite or referendum."

An image shows the ballot utilized in the United States' 1959 "statehood referendum" in Hawai'i. © Courtesy of Routh Bolomet

Challenging US jurisdiction on Hawaiian lands

The seal of the State of Hawaii hangs over the front entrance of the Capitol building in Honolulu. © IMAGO / Dreamstime Bolomet's deep dive into US and Hawaiian Kingdom law left her in a difficult place: if she tried to sell the home the State of Hawaii said was not hers, she feared she could be held accountable for fraud. At the same time, OHA had admitted that the Kamehameha titles – to which she is heir – remain in effect. This apparent contradiction raised a fundamental question: do the US federal and Hawaiian state court systems have the authority to rule on the Crown Lands? Bolomet argues that they do not, citing an 1849 treaty which states: "There shall be perpetual peace and amity between the United States and the King of the Hawaiian Islands, his heirs and his successors." The agreement – which was never revoked – also guarantees the property security of foreign residents in each country. Instead of honoring their treaty obligations to her as a royal heir, Bolomet says the US and the State of Hawaii are depriving her and fellow Hawaiian nationals of their rightful inheritance by continuing to insert themselves in questions of property ownership.

Fighting the Hawaiian state court system

Demonstrators gather by the Mauna Kea Access Road to protest the construction of a massive telescope on land Hawaiian nationals consider sacred. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The dispute over Bolomet's home has spiraled into more than a decade's worth of legal cases involving banks, insurance companies, and State of Hawaii authorities. These costly battles have begun to take their toll. The Hawaiian-Swiss citizen used to enjoy growing edible flowers and lush produce on her organic farm, but mounting legal fees have forced her to give that up. Today, the Kamehameha descendant is confronting foreclosure proceedings on the Crown Lands home she says she paid off in full by November 2013. Bolomet told TAG24 NEWS that a confirmation hearing is scheduled for May 13 to cement the taking of her house, land, and over $3 million in equity. "I can go from a comfortable life to homeless and financially ruined without any lawful cause," she said. Bolomet emphasized that achieving justice is about more than just her, as she fears her case could be used as a precedent to strip other Hawaiian heirs of their land rights. "How is it that we are being considered a state and our lands and our people are being held captive?" she asked. "The United States needs to lower their flags from the Hawaiian Islands. Their flags are saying that this is their territory. We are not their territory. We are not their people."

Charting the path forward for Hawai'i

Hawaiian nationals are urging United Nations member states to pursue a review of General Assembly Resolution 1469, which removed Hawai'i and Alaska from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. © IMAGO / Xinhua Bolomet's ongoing quest for justice has taken her to the United Nations, where she and fellow Hawaiian nationals have joined forces with Indigenous Alaskans experiencing similar infringements upon their land rights and sovereignty. Hawai'i and Alaska have seen their cause gain traction in recent years. Alfred-Maurice de Zayas, former United Nations independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, affirmed in a 2018 memo: "The lawful political status of the Hawaiian Islands is that of a sovereign nation-state in continuity; but a nation-state that is under a strange form of occupation by the United States resulting from an illegal military occupation and a fraudulent annexation." De Zayas that same year declared Alaska an apartheid state and the denial of self-determination rights to its Indigenous Peoples a crime against humanity. Building on this momentum, representatives of Hawai'i and Alaska are campaigning for a re-examination of General Assembly Resolution 1469. The 1959 measure removed both from the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories – defined as those "whose people have not yet attained a full measure of self-government" – without proper review procedures. A reversal of the resolution would prove an important stride toward restoring Hawaiian independence. Bolomet says the next steps would involve determining who the true Hawaiian nationals are and then seeking international protected persons status to safeguard their private property rights. Although the road toward a free Hawai'i may not be an easy one, there is hope if people around the world come together for truth and justice.