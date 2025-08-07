Black Creek Freedmen respond to petition for rehearing in landmark citizenship case

Okmulgee, Oklahoma - Attorneys and plaintiffs have responded to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Citizenship Board's petition for rehearing in their landmark legal case for Black Creek Freedmen.

"As a Muscogee (Creek), I honor our Nation's legal process and will timely respond to this petition on the merits – confident the Supreme Court's ruling will stand," said Justice For Greenwood founder and attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons.

Late last month, the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court issued a decision recognizing Black Creeks' rights to full citizenship.

The citizenship board is now challenging the ruling in a petition filed on Monday. In it, they argue, "Rehearing must be granted so this Court can clear its legal errors and restore the entire Constitution created by the People in 1979. The law requires that result and the People deserve it."

Muscogee Creek Freedmen were people of African descent who were either enslaved by members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, lived among the Creeks as free Blacks, or were listed on the Dawes Rolls as interracial Creeks.

The Creek Treaty of 1866 – agreed between the Muscogee Creek Nation and the US government – guaranteed that Freedmen and their descendants "shall have and enjoy all the rights of native citizens."

But those citizenship rights – and all the accompanying benefits – were suddenly stripped from Black people when the Muscogee Creek Nation adopted a new constitution in 1979 restricting citizenship to those listed as "Muscogee (Creek) Indians by blood" on the Dawes Rolls.

The Muscogee Nation Supreme Court in its 25-page ruling found "there have been no actions taken by the United States Congress to abrogate the Treaty of 1866 and that this treaty stands as the supreme law of the land under both federal and Mvskoke law."

"Further, the Treaty of 1866 requires that Creek Freedmen, and their descendants shall be granted 'all the rights and privileges of native citizens(.)' As such, it is contrary to law for the Appellant Board to deny any citizenship to any lineal descendant of the Creek Freedmen Dawes Roll."