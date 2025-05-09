ICE agents arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after he "stormed" detention center during protest

Elizabeth, New Jersey - The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, has been arrested after he and other protesters allegedly attempted to push their way into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) facility on Friday.

Mayor Ras Baraka (r.) of Newark speaks to the press near ICE agents at a demonstration outside an immigrant detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Wednesday. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

"The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon," US Attorney for the District of New Jersey and Donald Trump counselor Alina Saad Habba wrote in a statement posted to X.

"He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."

US Homeland Security also confirmed the arrest, writing its own social media statement.

"Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of US Congress, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility," they said.

"The allegations by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting is false."

After being escorted away by law enforcement with his hands behind his back, NBC reports that Baraka was eventually released from custody later on Friday.

Footage of the event posted to social media shows Baraka and a crowd of other protesters surging towards the gate of the facility as ICE agents shout at them to back away.

"They have targeted him," the mayor's wife Linda Baraka told NBC. "They’re trying to make an example of him."