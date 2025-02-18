Leonard Peltier released after 49 years behind bars: "Today I am finally free!"

Coleman, Florida - Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier was finally released from prison on Tuesday after nearly five decades behind bars.

Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier raises his fist after his release from prison after receiving executive clemency from outgoing President Joe Biden. © ANGEL WHITE EYES/NDN COLLECTIVE/Handout via REUTERS

"Today I am finally free! They may have imprisoned me but they never took my spirit!" Peltier said in a statement shared by NDN Collective after his release from the high-security Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Florida.

"Thank you to all my supporters throughout the world who fought for my freedom. I am finally going home. I look forward to seeing my friends, my family, and my community. It's a good day today," the 80-year-old added.

Peltier is set to return to the Turtle Mountain community, where he will spend the remainder of his double life sentence in home confinement, according to an executive commutation issued by former President Joe Biden on his final day in office.

Indigenous activists have hailed Peltier's release as a major victory in the ongoing fight against colonialism, white supremacy, and genocide.

"Leonard Peltier is free! He never gave up fighting for his freedom so we never gave up fighting for him. Today our elder Leonard Peltier walks into the open arms of his people," said Nick Tilsen, founder and CEO of NDN Collective.

"Peltier’s liberation is invaluable in and of itself – yet just as his wrongful incarceration represented the oppression of Indigenous Peoples everywhere, his release today is a symbol of our collective power and inherent freedom."